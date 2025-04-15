Visa and Ameriabank United to Inspire Youth Creativity and Boost Innovation

Yerevan, April 15, 2025 – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, in partnership with Ameriabank, supported the “My Armenia, My Future” student contest. The initiative was designed to spotlight students from public and private universities, passionate about shaping Armenia’s future with creativity and forward-thinking ideas.

Students in the 2024-25 academic year who hold Ameriabank Visa Student cards could apply for the contest. The contest featured three award categories: 160 scholarships, funding for the top three "My Armenia, My Future" student projects, and a trip to the University of California, Berkeley, for the authors of the 10 best projects. The trip is organized in partnership with Visa, presenting the authors of the top 10 projects the opportunity to participate in an educational program at Berkeley University

This initiative is part of Visa's broader commitment to fostering innovation in Armenia and encouraging young people. "Supporting this contest helps build a foundation for long-term success," noted Diana Kiguradze, Visa’s Regional Manager for the Caucasus. "At Visa, we believe that equipping individuals with the right skills unlocks opportunities and drives prosperity."

"Witnessing the passion of these young innovators was truly inspiring. Our partnership with Ameriabank reflects our dedication to supporting the next generation with the resources to drive meaningful change," said Ani Alebyan, Visa Business Development Director in Armenia, and a jury member.

###

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at cis.visa.com.