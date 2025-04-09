MyAmeria Star - Ameriabank presents a bank card and app for kids and teens

MyAmeria Star - Ameriabank presents a bank card and app for kids and teensSupport A1+!
Ameriabank has launched a new banking application, MyAmeria Star for customers aged 6 to 18, offering a safe and convenient banking solution with full parental control.
The application allows having a digital bank card - Visa Star, receiving money to that card, making payments, withdrawing cash from ATMs, and topping up the balance on the phone. Customers aged 13 and older can also add their card to Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets. They receive a bank card security code (CVV) via SMS to their phone number, and can also make online payments with the card. The application is also equipped with a QR payment feature for making purchases through special offers and at discounts offered by partners.
A daily transaction limit of AMD 20,000 applies.
The registration process, although simple, requires direct involvement of the parent. For registration details, click here.
Via MyAmeria application the parent can track the history of the user’s expenses and receive a statement, block or reissue the child’s Visa Star card.
MyAmeria Star is available in App Store and Google Play.