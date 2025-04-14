A A
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Open Fire on Khnatsakh Settlement in Armenia's Syunik Province
On April 13, at approximately 10:20 p.m., units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan discharged fire in the direction of the Khnatsakh settlement in the Syunik Province, resulting in damage to the village’s cultural center.
No casualties were reported.
We urge the Azerbaijani side to conduct an investigation into the shelling of the Khnatsakh cultural center and to provide public explanations.
It is important to note that the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative.