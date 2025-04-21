A A
Azerbaijani Forces Open Fire Toward Khoznavar, Damage to Residential Roof Reported
On April 20 at approximately 02:30 a.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the settlement of Khoznavar in Syunik Province, inflicting damage on a solar water heater installed on the roof of a residential building.
No casualties were reported.
We urge the Azerbaijani side to conduct a thorough investigation into the shelling of the residential building in Khoznavar and to issue a public explanation.
It is important to note that the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia has proposed the establishment of a joint Armenia-Azerbaijan mechanism for investigating ceasefire violations and related reports. However, Azerbaijan has yet to respond to this initiative.