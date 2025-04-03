Around 200 Conductors from 42 Countries Apply for the Khachaturian International Competition

This year, approximately 200 conductors have applied to participate in the Khachaturian International Competition. As a reminder, the competition, dedicated to the great Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian, traditionally begins on his birthday, June 6. This year, it will be held in the "Conducting" category. The mission of the competition is to discover talented young musicians, provide them with opportunities for career advancement, and promote Khachaturian’s musical legacy worldwide.

The applicants represent 42 countries, including China, South Korea, Russia, Japan, the USA, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, Venezuela, Greece, Israel, Singapore, Australia, Ukraine, Armenia, and more.

An interesting aspect of this year's competition is the gender distribution of the applicants: approximately 70% are male, while around 30% are female.

The pre-selection jury is already conducting preliminary auditions, and on April 5, the names of 18–20 conductors will be announced. These finalists will have the opportunity to compete for the competition's prestigious awards.

The Khachaturian International Competition is organized by the Aram Khachaturian Cultural Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia. As a member of the World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC), the competition has firmly established itself over the past two decades among the most prestigious international music contests.