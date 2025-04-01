With Ucom’s Support “DemArDem: Dialogue of Generations” Regional Forum Concludes in Tashir

With the support and active participation of Ucom, the regional forum “DemArDem: Dialogue of Generations” concluded in the city of Tashir. The event was initiated by the “Children of the Regions” NGO.

The goal of this initiative is to create a platform where talented children living in the regions can share their unique experiences and successes, inspiring both their peers and the older generation.

Ucom not only supported the event’s organization but also actively participated in its activities. Astghik Mnatsakanyan, Ucom’s Senior Learning and Development Specialist, joined the forum as a mentor, assisting Karine Oganesyan from Javakhk with her presentation titled “My 5000+.” Meanwhile, Ralph Yirikian, the company’s General Director, led a panel discussion with young participants on the topic “From Regions to the Digital World: New Horizons through Connectivity and Technology.”

“Today, no development, education, or business is possible without information and telecommunication technologies, fast and reliable connectivity. Understanding this, Ucom invests tremendous effort to deliver high-speed, stable services across various parts of Armenia. We already have the most modern 5G network in 28 cities. Yet, as a responsible company, we don’t stop there—we support initiatives like ‘DemArDem’ to ensure our youth have opportunities for professional growth and experience sharing,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“The MEM community comprises two groups: the youth and the mentors. In everyday life, we see that collaboration between these two generations yields far greater results. We also recognize that the younger generation has much to offer the older one – they bring flexibility, free time, creativity, and optimism, while the older generation provides experience and resources. Combining the strengths of these two groups can solve numerous challenges. This format allows the two generations to connect, ask questions, and collaborate,” said Aramayis Margaryan, President of the “Children of the Regions” NGO.

The forum brought together 500 representatives of the younger and older generations, giving young people the chance to exchange experiences with Armenia’s leading specialists, business figures, and intellectuals.

During the event, young speakers delivered presentations about their life experiences and achievements. The program also included an exhibition, networking opportunities, a panel discussion, and a closing concert.

At the event’s conclusion, the winners of a contest organized by Ucom were announced, and the company’s General Director presented gifts and awards to participants and winners.

"Children of the Regions" is a socio-educational NGO aimed at creating a decentralized community of educated, patriotic leaders guided by strong values for the balanced development of Armenia.

Currently, the community includes over 400 active volunteers from all regions of Armenia and Javakhk, as well as more than 100 experienced mentors from Armenia and the diaspora.