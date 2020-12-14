The whole nation will be on one side, Nikol on the other - Vazgen Manukyan (video)
The "Dignity March" action demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started today near Vahagn Davtyan Park in the Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan.
The march was organized by the opposition parties. The participants of the march moved through the streets of Yerevan to St. Anna Church, lit a fire in the churchyard, around which they made speeches.
Vazgen Manukyan announced: "Our struggle is really for the homeland to stand up and move forward. One thing is for sure, Nikol is going to leave, everyone knows that except him."
Within the framework of the exchange of captives, the Armenian side took Zvartnots airport to extradite to Azerbaijan two Azerbaijanis who committed crimes against the civilian population in 2014. This was mentioned by one of the participants of the demand action.
Artsvik Minasyan, the representative of the ARF Supreme Body, in his turn insisted that Nikol Pashinyan is ready for new concessions. "Every day new losses are expected for our country. Dear Diaspora Armenians, today you are also betrayed, because the Armenian government has reached a disgraceful agreement, giving way to the Armenian statehood," he stated. The march of the opposition forces ended in the yard of St. Anna Church.