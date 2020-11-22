In the Diaspora, despair is put aside and the struggle continues

Armenians are not prepared to remain silent in their struggle to demand justice. From dozens of major cities in France to Italy and other states, resolutions for the recognition of Artsakh have been adopted, Turkish products have been boycotted, sanctions have been imposed on Azerbaijan, services serving Turkish interests by international organizations have been suspended. Nothing has changed in the willingness to stand by the homeland.