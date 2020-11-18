In this video, the Azerbaijani soldiers forces humiliate an elderly man, an ethnic Armenian (video)

In this video, the Azerbaijani soldiers forces humiliate an elderly man, an ethnic Armenian

US welcomes end of hostilities in Karabakh

Lachin corridor for movement of civilian vehicles opened

Turkey decides to send troops to Azerbaijan

RA Minister of Defense visits 2nd Army Military Unit

Rescue battalion of Emergency Situations Ministry returns from front line

Russian checkpoint from Stepanakert to Shushi

Come to our Karabakh, dears - Rafik, who did not leave Karabakh

November 17, since 10 A.M., the Stepanakert-Berdzor-Goris highway will start operating in a safe mode

A new interim measure request has been submitted to the ECHR against Azerbaijan

President Sarkissian receives group of MPs from My Step block

Stepanakert starts "breathing"

LIVE

Participants of rally moving to General Prosecutor's Office

Taguhi Tovmasyan leaves My Step faction

I am waiting for you in Yerevan to finally solve the problems of those who sigh under the walls - Nikol Pashinyan

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on the act of vandalism of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi

Artak Beglaryan received Caroline Cox and Arman Tatoyan

Number of victims of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh reached 4 thousand, more than 8 thousand people were wounded - Vladimir Putin

Democrats write letter to Biden to reconsider policy on Nagorno-Karabakh after getting US presidency

17 parties announce day of silence and mourning

Sergey Lavrov holds phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

RA Minister of Foreign Affairs holds telephone conversation with Joseph Borel

Artur Vanetsyan released

Artsrun Hovhannisyan announces about his resignation

Houses in Karvachar burned down before being handed over to Turks

Good news about Dadivank - video

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be rotated at least twice year

Clash between police and protesters in Freedom Square - video

Artsakh National Assembly deputy reads Vitaly Balasanyan's message