In this video, the Azerbaijani soldiers forces humiliate an elderly man, an ethnic Armenian (video)
In this video, the Azerbaijani soldiers forces humiliate an elderly man, an ethnic Armenian, and subject him to overtly inhumane treatment with exceptional cynicism.
They do it just because this person is an ethnic Armenian. Hatred in Azerbaijan is so systematic and is so highly encouraged by the state that these servicemen do not care that the person is helpless, that he is old, or has human dignity.
On the contrary, they treat people this way and then largely spread videos or photos of this treatment through social networks to earn public praise and imaginary "heroism" in their own society.
One important fact: this act is not a separate crime committed by a group of soldiers, but an integral part of the system of large-scale torture and atrocities, cruelties during the September-November 2020 war being encouraged at high levels in Azerbaijan.
This is another evidence of Azerbaijani systematic policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide through terroristic methods in Artsakh.
Such acts are not only absolutely forbidden under all internationally requirements known to humanity, but they do not even fit into the human imagination.
We are currently summarizing with the Artsakh Human Rights Defender to duly document this evidence and present it to the international bodies.