Statement by the Committee on Culture on the change of the status of Hagia Sophia

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

3 victims as result of shelling of peaceful settlements at night

Khash for Soldiers. Yeghvard of Syunik region lives and is protected - video

Armenian soldier hits enemy drone with rifle - video

Russia provides us weapons in the quantity so that we do not lose, but not in the quantity that we can defeat Azerbaijan - Are Papyan

Azerbaijani military forces target peaceful population in Davit Bek and Agarak villages of Syunik Province of Armenia

Englewood Cliffs recognizes independence of Artsakh

Turkish TV channel accidentally presents truth

Another consignment of humanitarian aid has arrived to Armenia from the Russian city of Pyatigorsk

Heavy artillery used in city of Martuni and Shushi shelled with various weapons

Life on border. David Beck Community - video

The forth enemy UAV was destroyed at around 21:30 in the area of Akunq village, Gegharkunik region

Damage caused by the Azerbaijani aggression to civilian population and objects as of November 3

Azerbaijani military resumes its plan of bombarding peaceful settlements

Results of US presidential election not summed up yet, but people already gathering near White House to protest

Actor Vardan Petrosyan joins "The Art of Surviving" team

Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan volunteers from first day of war

Encirclement and destroy operations against enemy group detected in the direction of Shushi underway

Comment of the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson on the missile attacks against the cities of Stepanakert and Shushi by the Azerbaijani armed forces

A new weapon fired by the enemy forces appeared in the territory of the Artsakh Republic

Special forces of enemy destroyed in forests and canyons - video

Terrorism must not be associated with any particular civilization, religion, nationality or ethnic group - Arayik Harutyunyan

Nikol Pashinyan sends letter of condolences to Chancellor of Austria over recent terror attack in Vienna

I recognize Artsakh!

Artak Beglaryan Received the President of ''One Free World International'' Human Rights Organization And A Member of Parliament of Iceland

Towns of Martuni and Shushi again bombarded by Azerbaijani armed forces

How did little Harut imitate Arayik Harutyunyan and start raising money? - video

7 people killed in shooting in center of Vienna