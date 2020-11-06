A A
Statement by the Committee on Culture on the change of the status of Hagia Sophia
At its meeting, which was held today by videoconference, the Committee on Culture made a statement indicating that the change of the status of Hagia Sophia, from a museum into a mosque, was “a discriminatory step backwards, that clearly undermines Turkey’s secular identity and multicultural legacy”. According to the committee, this decision also runs counter to PACE’s core values and principles, particularly as regards interreligious and intercultural dialogue and the principle of living together.