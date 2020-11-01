The Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Met With Belgian MP Georges Dalman
Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan presented the humanitarian situation in Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani aggression during a meeting with Georges Dalman, Member of the Chamber of Representatives of the Belgian Federal Parliament.
Artak Beglaryan spoke in detail about the consequences of Azerbaijan's deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilian communities in Artsakh, as well as the cases of inhumane treatment of Armenian prisoners of war and the bodies of killed soldiers, which are summarized in the reports published by the Ombudsman.
The Human Rights Ombudsman noted that although considerable fact-finding work is being done on the humanitarian catastrophe, the presence of international partners, parliamentary bodies and human rights organizations is very important for carrying out a fact-finding mission on the ground.