The safety and rights of our people are not subject to compromise․ A. Harutyunyan

Dear compatriots!
In opposition to the efforts of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to establish a humanitarian ceasefire in the region, the Azerbaijani military-political leadership continues to ignore and violate all agreements reached for that purpose.
Just as in previous times, the agreement reached through the mediation of the United States of America and the participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which reaffirmed the commitment of the parties to realise and uphold the humanitarian ceasefire agreed upon on October 10 in Moscow and October 17 in Paris and initiated by the Presidents of the Russian Federation and the French Republic, was once again grossly violated by Baku today. Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations along the entire front line with the use of missiles and artillery particularly in the second half of the day.
All of this confirms that the Azerbaijani authorities, unconditionally backed by Turkey and with the support of mercenary terrorists, have no intention of resuming peace dialogues and are blatantly making clear that they will continue military efforts to evict all Armenians from Artsakh once and for all. Therefore, our national task is to fight for the safe and dignified existence of the Armenians of Artsakh to live in their own homeland. The safety and rights of our people are not subject to compromise and our determination in this matter is above all circumstances and desires.