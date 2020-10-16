A A
Relatively stable tensions remain in Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight
Relatively stable tensions remained in the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflict zone overnight.
In the morning, the enemy forces, once again violating the humanitarian ceasefire, resumed their artillery shelling, at the same time launching attacks in the northern part.
Defense Army units took appropriate measures to stop the enemy's attack.
Currently, the operative-tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army units.