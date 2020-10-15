A A
If we gave them Artsakh, we will give Meghri and then Yerevan, too - Ararat Mirzoyan
RA NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan expressed an opinion that this war has not just started, this war has been waged against us for at least several hundred years.
"The goal is not to tear the territory, it is not Varanda and Berdzor, nor Shushi and Stepanakert. The goal is to eliminate us from the political map," writes Mirzoyan.
"If we gave them Artsakh, we will give Meghri and then Yerevan, too. We have to stop them, there is no other option. We have to stand until the end!"