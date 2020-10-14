A A
Cultural Center of Ministry of Emergency Situations hosts children of Artsakh (video)
The Cultural Center of the State Academy of Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations hosted the children who came to Armenia from Artsakh. In the dance, painting and pottery rooms, the children had the opportunity to spend a full day and receive positive energy.
The psychologists of the ministry have been working with the children of Artsakh for days. Art therapy is considered to be one of the best ways to regulate the emotional background of children. The visits of the children of Artsakh to the Cultural Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will be regular.