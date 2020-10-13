In the days to come, the Defence Army will be replenished - Arayik Harutyunyan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Statement by Martin Schüepp, ICRC Eurasia Regional Director

War in Nagorno-Karabakh – The ceasefire that never was

Terrorism at state level!

Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory letter to Emomali Rahmon on his re-election as President of Tajikistan

LIVE. March from Russian Embassy to UN Office in support of recognition of Artsakh's independency

Artsakh boxer injured on front line

Statement by Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group

US call to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Deputies talks about recognition of Artsakh's independence

Arayik Harutyunyan signs into law bill on amending Law on Defense

Another enemy tank attack

Azerbaijan continues to violate humanitarian ceasefire

17 new killed servicemen

ohrab Mnatsakanyan is meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

The information about keeping Aghjabed area under fire is also false - Shushan Stepanyan

Guards of northern border zone - photos

New losses of enemy presented

Sotk-Karvachar highway closed

Azerbaijani armed forces resume attacking actions in morning

“The only effective way to prevent the imminent humanitarian crisis is the recognition of the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination” - P

Press conference of Artsrun Hovhannisyan

45 servicemen killed

The risk of getting coronavirus in the Defense Army is minimized - Spokesman

Fake fundraisers organized

PACE discusses situation in Artsakh

The humanitarian aid sent by the Armenian people is in Artsakh - Artsrun Hovhannisyan

State Revenue Committee transfers AMD 400 million to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund

Settlements of Artsakh being cleared of unexploded bombs - video