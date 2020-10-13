A A
In the days to come, the Defence Army will be replenished - Arayik Harutyunyan
President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made the following note on his Facebook page:
"Dear compatriots!
Today I visited district capital of Askeran to discuss the involvement of volunteer militias in military operations with the local leaders. The head of the district administration reported that the people have a high sense of responsibility, efforts to raise volunteer detachments go well.
Modelled on Askeran, volunteer local militia detachments are being raised across the country.
In the days to come, the Defence Army will be replenished with the wealth of experience and professional military knowledge of our citizens, whose participation, I am sure, will significantly contribute to the combat effectiveness of our troops on the battlefield."