Deputies talks about recognition of Artsakh's independence (video)

According to PAP MP Mikael Melkumyan, the process of recognizing Artsakh's independence should start in a very short period of days.

"This is the right moment. All the red lines have crossed from all sides. There is no more acute and opportune moment than this. It is the right moment to recognize Artsakh's independence, as there is a danger of ethnic cleansing," he said.

According to him, Turkey is in a total game․ All arguments must be put forward in order to recognize Artsakh's independence․

In the opinion of "My Step" faction MP Arman Yeghoyan, we have actually recognized Artsakh's independence. "We must make sure that other countries recognize it as well, send delegations, etc., it will be a great progress."

He emphasizes that the Armenians of Artsakh must be saved from physical destruction, and Artsakh must be recognized as a subject of international law.