$1,000,000 from Hilda Diruhi Burmaian
Hilda Diruhi Burmaian, has joined the global Armenian mobilization of resources by donating $1,000,000 in support of the humanitarian efforts for the people of Artsakh.
The widow of Dr. Varujan Burmaian, she succeeded her husband as a member of the Curator Council of the Armenian National Fund and is Honorary President of the Armenian Fund in Brazil. She has been a supporter of the Armenian cause for decades and was instrumental in the organization of the first consignment of humanitarian aid from Brazil to the victims of the 1988 earthquake.
The Burmaian Family financed the construction of the new Armenian Embassy in Brasilia and Mrs Burmaian is the Honorary Consul-General of the Republic of Armenia in São Paulo.
