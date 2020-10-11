Chavushoglu calls Lavrov
On October 11, at the initiative of the Turkish side, a telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey M. Chavushoglu.
During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which follows the results of the tripartite negotiations in Moscow on October 9-10 The need for strict compliance with all the provisions of the Joint Statement of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of Armenia of October 10 was noted.
The Russian side confirmed the readiness to continue active mediation efforts aimed at achieving the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, taking into account the provisions of the Moscow Statement.
Russian Foreign Ministry