Today is the day of Erebuni-Yerevan, but the festive events, of course, have been postponed - Yerevan Mayor
"The festive events, of course, have been postponed, we will celebrate the city day together after our victory. And today let us state that we, keeping the sacred land of Artsakh, keep the thousand-year-old walls of Erebuni fortress, the Opera and the National Gallery, St. Sargis Cathedral and Matenadaran. After the victory, we will rebuild our cities that suffered from the barbaric blow in Artsakh," Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan wrote on his Facebook page.