In case of further escalation, the entire responsibility will fall on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan - Defense Ministry spokeswoman
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan writes on her Facebook page.
"After numerous calls from the international community to immediately cease hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, the night passed relatively calmly at the border.
In case of further escalation, the entire responsibility will fall on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan."