A A Video «Հիտլերն հարություն է արել Էրդողանի դեմքով», բայց Արցախը միջազգային հանրությունը պիտի ճանաչի (video) www.a1plus.am Armenian / Russian The United States needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful populations – PM Nikol Pashinyan’s interview to The New York Times Volunteer unit of penitentiary service leaves for front Long queues in front of Blood Bank show that each of us wants to be useful Enemy is again bombarding Stepanakert and Shushi with missiles, and Defense Army’s response will not come late - Spokesman of Artsakh President