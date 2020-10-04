If the international community does not react to all this adequately, they should be ready to wait for Turkey near Vienna - Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to German "Bild," during which he expressed an opinion that the current situation is no longer a local security issue and has become a global issue, and the fact that the Turkish servicemen are also involved in this process is the demonstration of the Turkish imperialistic policy. "These are actions aimed at the restoration of the Turkish Empire, which are in the same logic as Turkey’s activities in the Mediterranean, Middle East and Libya," he said.

"If the international community does not react to all this adequately, they should be ready to wait for Turkey near Vienna," Pashinyan said, adding that the European countries should clearly condemn violence, the launch of violence and the joint aggression of Azerbaijan, Turkey and terrorists against Nagorno Karabakh and Artsakh.