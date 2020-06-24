Open news feed Close news feed
Մեր զորախուիմբը Մոսկվայի Կարմիր հրապարակում՝Հայրենական մեծ պատերազմի 75 ամյակին նվիրված զորահանդեսին (video)

Մեր զորախմբի քայլքը Մոսկվայի Կարմիր հրապարակում՝ Հայրենական մեծ պատերազմի 75 ամյակին նվիրված զորահանդեսին։ Այն գլխավորում էր գնդապետ Աշոտ Հակոբյանը։ Հպարտ ենք ձեզնով:

Armenian / Russian