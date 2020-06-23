Open news feed Close news feed
«Ատելության խոսքը մեդիայում. հայաստանյան իրողություններ». քննարկում. ՈՒՂԻՂ (video)

Բանախոսներն են.

ԲՈՐԻՍ ՆԱՎԱՍԱՐԴՅԱՆ, Երևանի մամուլի ակումբի նախագահ

ԱՐԹՈՒՐ ՀՈՎՀԱՆՆԻՍՅԱՆ, ՀՀ ԱԺ «Իմ քայլը» խմաբկցության պատգամավոր

ԱՇՈՏ ՄԵԼԻՔՅԱՆ, Խոսքի ազատության պաշտպանության կոմիտեի նախագահ

Armenian / Russian