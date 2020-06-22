Open news feed Close news feed
Ապրիլի 28-ին Գավառ քաղաքում տեղի ունեցած դեպքերի առթիվ քննվող քրեական գործի մանրամասներ (video)

ՀՀ քննչական կոմիտեի հատկապես կարևոր գործերի քննության գլխավոր վարչության, մարդու դեմ ուղղված հանցագործությունների քննության վարչության ՀԿԳ քննիչ Արմեն Միքայելյանի ասուլիսը:

