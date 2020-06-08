A A
LIVE. Vanadzor's Lori FC VS Gyumri's Shirak (video)
In the 21st round of the Armenian Football Premier League, Vanadzor's Lori FC will host Gyumri's Shirak.
After 20 rounds, the hosts are in the 3rd place with 34 points, and the guests are in the 5th place with 32 points.
The teams have met twice this season. In the match held in Vanadzor, a goalless draw was registered - 0: 0, and in Gyumri the football players from Vanadzor won with a score of 2: 1.
The match between Lori FC and Shirak will start at 15:30. The live broadcast of the game is presented below.