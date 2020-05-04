A A
Armenian doctors working in American and French clinics make consultation via Zoom
According to the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic, Armenian doctors of a number of medical clinics in the United States and France, through the Zoom platform, conducted a consultation for the medical staff of the Republican Medical Center of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh.
According to industry officials, remote consultation was effective as issues related to the prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) were discussed in detail.