Arsenal demands 10 million pounds for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Roma does not agree
London's Arsenal and Rome's Roma have begun talks over English club midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is currently playing at the Italian club.
According to English media, the London club is ready to sell the Armenian football player for 10 million pounds, but the Roman club wants to reduce the price. The parties do not agree on this issue yet.
To remind, Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been playing for Roma since September last year, during which he has already played 20 matches and scored 6 goals.