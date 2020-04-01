Still it is unclear whether or not there will be a second phase of the election - Artsakh election leader Arayik Harutyunyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan, a candidate for the Alliance of Free Homeland-CDU, is leading in the March 31 presidential elections in the Artsakh Republic. He is followed by self-nominated candidate Masis Mayilyan and Justice Party candidate Vitaly Balasanyan. This reports the official website of the Central Election Commission of the Artsakh Republic.

According to preliminary data received from Stepanakert, Askeran, Hadrut, Martuni, Shahumyan, Shushi, Kashatagh and Yerevan precincts number 1, Arayik Harutyunyan received 31 145 votes, Masis Mailyan 16 658 and Vitaly Balasanyan 9478. The Martakert region data has not yet been published on the website of the Artsakh CEC. In a conversation with "A1+" CEC speaker Elena Hayrapetyan said that the tabulation work is still going on. "Maybe the Martakert region has not sent yet, that's why they haven't put it in," he said. It should be noted that according to the data received from the Artsakh Territorial Electoral Commissions, as of March 31, 20:00, 76471 voters (72.7% of voters) participated in the elections. Elena Hayrapetyan could not say whether the second round of the presidential elections would be possible. It should be noted that the presidential election will end in the first round if one of the candidates receives 50 + 1 votes.

To remind there were 14 candidates for the presidency of Artsakh. Recall, recently, Daniel Ioannisyan, head of the Union of Informed Citizens, wrote on his Facebook page that their estimates came to prove that no presidential candidate had garnered 50 percent of the vote and the second phase will be held on April 14. At the same time, he noted that these figures could change during the recalculation.