5,200 masks and 10,400 gloves provided to Central Election Commission of Republic of Artsakh

5,200 masks and 10,400 gloves were provided to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Artsakh by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh in connection with the March 31, 2020 national elections.

All 282 polling stations and about 10 offices were disinfected, as well as provided with antimicrobial disinfectants. Citizens will be given 80,000 masks and 160,000 gloves during the national elections. The police of the Republic of Artsakh will be provided with 3,000 masks and gloves if necessary. According to the schedule presented by the Central Election Commission, in the Press Center of the Central Electoral Commission located in the city of Stepanakert (building of the Culture and Youth Palace of Stepanakert) there will be an aid station for observers and journalists arriving from Armenia on March 30 and 31. The specialists of the Center of Epidemiology and Hygiene of the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic will supervise all polling stations to organize disinfection activities. In order to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) the duty of checkpoints is continuing, the process of acquiring medical products and disinfectants is underway.