A A
All entrances and exits of Sevan town controlled (video) (video)
From the very first hours of the state of emergency, all entrances and exits in Sevan have been controlled by the police. The exits and entrances of not only Sevan town, but all rural communities of the region are closed. They leave only food delivery cars. Police cars pass through yards, streets, and rural communities of Sevan town early in the mornings and report about the tightening of the state of emergency and necessary self-isolation conditions that people should strictly follow.