Georgia declares state of emergency
During today's press conference, Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia declared state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, which will last till April 21.
To remind, the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Georgia was 47. One patient has recovered and has already been discharged from the hospital.
Educational institutions make use of distance learning. Almost all institutions, except for some government services, banks, food stores, pharmacies and gas stations, are closed. The Parliament has decided to work with media online, moreover the issue of online activity of the Parliament is also discussed.
Sport activities and that of public transportation have also been banned.
The government calls for self-isolation, especially for people over the age of 60 to avoid crowded places.