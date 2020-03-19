Zareh Sinanyan talks about transferring money from Diaspora to treasury account

At a press conference of the Government, the High Commissioner of the Diaspora Affairs was asked whether funds from the Diaspora had been transferred to the Treasury account to prevent and cure coronavirus disease. Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan said he had no idea whether Diaspora Armenians were involved in the process.

“I would like to point out that this crisis is not only in Armenia but around the world. Our compatriots living outside of Armenia are also victims of this, ”Zareh Sinanyan noted, stressing that this is not the time when we can expect thousands of Armenians to transfer money.

Zareh Sinanyan was asked whether he had transferred money to that account. It turned out that he had not transferred. “If necessary, I will transfer,” he noted.