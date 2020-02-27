Permyakov is in a Correctional Colony under Special Regime: RF responded. armtimes.com
Valeri Permyakov, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of the Avetisyan family in Gyumri, is serving his sentence in special corrective labor colony number 8 in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Oblast, in Russian Federation.
The Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation informs the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia on the basis of the request of the Armtimes. In 2016, Permyakov was transferred to Russia as part of the process of ensuring the execution of the court of general jurisdiction of the Shirak region. Russia receives responsibility in case of corresponding requests from Armenian side to inform about Permyakov’s sentencing. Until now, there is no available information where he is being held in Russia.
On November 7, 2019, we ask the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Armenia, within the framework of this agreement, to clarify and inform where is Permyakov, what type of punishment he is serving, and how is his health.