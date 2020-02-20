Calendar. February 19. Nairi Hunanyan speaks at Ozanyan’s precense (video)

February 19, 1988 is the day the Nagorno Karabakh Regional Committee decides to separate from Soviet Azerbaijan and unite with Soviet Armenia. This is the start of the Karabakh movement. On February 20, the decision of Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) leaders brings together tens of thousands of people in Liberty Square to support Karabakh people’s move.

Today a national liberation movement is emerging that is completely out of the control of the Soviet authorities.

On February 20, 1991, the Karabakh movement is three years old. The demand for Karabakh to unite with Armenia forces Azeris to block the whole Armenia and Karabakh. People are at Liberty Square again.

On this day of the fifth year of the movement Armenia is already independent and Liberty Square is not so crowded. The Karabakh movement is no longer a demand of the people at the square, the demand is an Armenian-Azerbaijani war.

On this day in 1998 the 10th anniversary of the Karabakh movement is celebrated at the State University. During that event one of the speakers is Nairi Hunanyan, a former leader of the student activism. One of his listeners is Defense Minister Vazgen Sargsyan. There is no lack of criticism: the economy is collapsed, it is dark, it is cold, the Armenian women are less moral. The next speaker is Vazgen Sargsyan. The man speaks, gives hope to disappointed people, there is a smile on Nairi’s face. It is during this meeting, by the way, that Vazgen Sargsyan announces that he denies his version of the law on conscription, which states that everybody including students, must join the army when they turn 18.

On this day in 1998 all the parties are invited to the rally. There is no demand for resignations, the only topic is the 10th anniversary of the Karabakh movement. There are two presidential candidates on the platform: David Shahnazaryan and Vazgen Manukyan. The speeches are inspiring, the Artsakh movement is the only one that has a future, and yet we will be convinced that there is no white peak except Ararat, that we are not ordinary people.

On the same day there is a concert in the square. “New Armenians” and pop stars also join the 10th anniversary celebrations of the movement. Presidential candidate, Prime Minister Robert Kocharyan is among the people. There are fireworks in the evening, Aram Asatryan’s songs inspire the crowd.

On February 19, 1999 in front of the UN Office several Kurdish women continue their hunger strike in support of their recently arrested leader, Abdullah Ocalan. A 13 years old child also joins them. For the sake of Ocalan, both adults and children should be martyred.

On February 19, 2000, the Armenians commemorate Andranik Ozanyan, who died 75 years ago. The president of Karabakh is among them, he is proud. The next day the commander’s ashes are taken to the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, where a funeral service is held. There are sad and crying people. The same day Ozanyan’s ashes are buried next to Vazgen Sargsyan’s grave in Yerablur.

On this day in 2001, Aravot daily newspaper, citing its October 27 indictment, writes that two NSS employees are aware of the terrorist attack. Serzh Sargsyan was not aware of this. Only a month ago this man says that he doesn’t know the case materials.

On February 19, 2003 the fourth presidential election is held in Armenia. The main candidates are President Robert Kocharyan and Stepan Demirchyan. The violations in favor of Kocharyan are unprecedented. The stuffing and intimidation in Echmiadzin are coordinated by the mayor and MP Hakob Hakobyan under the nickname Tchoyt. In Artashat that day, flour is distributed for Kocharyan’s voters, and in Nor Nork, Yerevan a bribe of 2,000 drams is distributed. All those bribed were given ballots voted for Kocharyan and demanded to remove unvoted ballots from the precincts.

And Kocharyan wins, by the way, after the results of the second round of elections held in the same style. On this day the elections also take place in 2008. Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s rival is the first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan. The violations in the previous elections are accompanied by arrests of opposition supporters ahead of the election. Election day violence exceeds the violence of the previous elections. The proxies were kidnapped. The average bribe is 5,000 drams.

Serzh Sargsyan wins on the first round.

On this day in 2010, Yerevan Police Chief Nerses Nazaryan explains why police crashes the property of his friend Khachatur Sukiasyan’s office for a search.

On February 19, 2013, presidential candidate Raffi Hovhannisian meets at Baghramyan 26 to find out why Serzh Sargsyan falsifies the elections. Hovhannisyan’s first question is: “How is Mrs. Sargsyan?”- “She is fine”,- says Sargsyan.