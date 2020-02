Armenian ex-MP's son arrested

Arrest has been selected as pre-trial measure for Davit Movsisyan, who is an accused-on-trial under the criminal case that is in relation to the death of compulsory fixed-term serviceman, Private Vahram Avagyan and is being investigated.

This is what Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan wrote on her Facebook page today.