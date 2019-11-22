A A
Grand Chess Tour. Levon Aronian loses to Magnus Carlsen (video)
Levon Aronian was defeated in the 3rd round of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz tournament held in Calcutta, India. To note, this tournament is a part of the Grand Chess Tour.
Our chess player played with Magnus Carlsen from Norway, who was able to win the game during the 68th move.
The Norwegian chess player has scored 5 points after three rounds and is currently leading the tournament standings. Levon Aronyan is in the 8th-10th places with 2 points.
Tomorrow, the games of the 4-6th round will take place.
