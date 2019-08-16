New obstacles for Levon Aronian (video)

The competition for Sinquefield Cup will start as the rapid and blitz chess games have finished in St. Louis.

To note, Levon Aronian won the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz 2019 and will be awarded $ 37,500.

The 12 strongest grandmasters will compete in classical chess this time.

The opening ceremony has already taken place and the pairs of the first round are already known. Armenia’s representative Levon Aronian will play the white against French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

It will be a round-robin tournament, which will finish on August 29.