New Armenian Premier League championship kicks off

The 2019-2020 Armenian Premier League championship kicked off today.

During the opening match between Gyumri's Shirak and Yerevan's Urartu, the team of Shirak won with the score of 3: 1.

Another meeting will take place today. Yerevan's Ararat team will play with newcomer to the Premier League Yerevan team at the Republican Stadium.