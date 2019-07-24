What is happening in Wrestling Federation ahead of World Championships (video)

A protest action is held in front of the building of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia.

According to participants of the action, Homeros Arakelyan, who took the first place in the Armenian Youth Championship, got a hand fracture and that is why he was not included in the squad for the world youth wrestling championship in Bulgaria.

Rafik Khlghatyan, who took the second place after Homeros Arakelyan, was not included in the squad as well, and instead of him, the federation included Arayik Topalyan, who won the third place in the championship. This was stated by Rafik Khlghatyan's uncle and his unofficial coach Babken Sahakyan.

According to Sahakyan, Gagik Khachatryan, the coach of the youth wrestling team and Samvel Gevorgyan, the deputy chairman of the Wrestling Federation have something to do with this situation.

More information is presented in the video.