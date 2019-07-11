A A
Henrikh Mkhitaryan participates in championship with Arsenal in the United States
London's Arsenal, which includes Armenian national team captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan, prepares for the upcoming championship in the United States.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who, as we know, recently got married, will leave for the United States with 28 footballers, according to the official website of the football club.
During the American tour, Arsenal will hold 4 friendly matches. First, on July 15, the Arsenal players will meet with Colorado Rapidsin in Denver. Three days later, in Los Angeles, they will compete with German Champion Munich's Bayern Munich. The next opponent will be Italian Fiorentina, with which the match will be held in Charleston on July 21. Arsenal's last game will take place with Real Madrid on July 24 in Washington.