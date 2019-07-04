A A
Summer Student Championship kickes off. Artur Avetisyan from Armenia is in second place
The 30th Summer Student Championship has kicked off in Naples, Italy. Artur Avetisyan is the first Armenian athlete to compete in the championship.
As reported by the press service of the Armenian National Olympic Committee, he has scored 14,750 points and became second in the finals. The young athlete was only one point behind the Turkish Ibrahim Cholak, who was the vice champion of Summer Student Championship 2018 held in 2017.