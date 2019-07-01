A A
Levon Aronian won Sergey Karjakin in Zagreb
Leader of the Armenian chess team Levon Aronian won the first round of the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb.
In the 6th round. which was held today, our chess player won Sergey Karjakin from Russia. The game ended on the 55th step.
Levon Aronyan scored 3,5 points after this victory and came close to Magnus Carlsen, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Wesley So, who have 4 points each.
The next 7th round will take place on July 3. Levon Aronian will compete with American Hikaru Nakamura, who is currently in the 12th place with 2 points.