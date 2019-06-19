Armen Harutyunyan has victory over Azeri opponent and wins bronze medal (video)

Armenian Junior Greco-Roman wrestling team has won two more medals at the European Championships in the French city of Faenza.

In the 45kg weight category, Homeros Arakelyan had a victory over his Lithuanian opponent with the score of 9-0 and won a bronze medal. And then Armen Harutyunyan (51 kg) won Azeri opponent with a score of 6-3 and also won a bronze medal.

To note, Vigen Nazarian (80 kg weight category) won silver medal and Karapet Manvelyan (48kg) was awarded with bronze medal at the European Championship.