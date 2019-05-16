A A
Arsenal present new Mkhitaryan safety requirements to UEFA
Arsenal are still waiting for UEFA’s response in connection with their Armenian footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s safety at the Europa League final match.
The Arsenal vs. Chelsea final will be played on May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Despite the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan that the Armenian footballer will have no problems concerning entry visa and stay in the country, the London club is requiring safety guarantees solely from UEFA.
In particular, the English club demands that the number of law enforcement officers ensuring the team’s safety in Baku be increased so that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not have problems when moving about.