Co-founders of Galaxy Group of Companies Co-Hosts Business Breakfast to Strengthen Armenian-French Business Ties

Co-founders of Galaxy Group of Companies Co-Hosts Business Breakfast to Strengthen Armenian-French Business TiesSupport A1+!
At the invitation of Artyom Khachatryan, co-founder and co-chairman of the management board, and Aram Khachatryan, co-founder and CEO of Galaxy Group of Companies, a business breakfast was hosted for the board members and businessmen from the French Bouches-du-Rhone Department visiting Armenia.
During the business breakfast, over three dozen French-Armenian businessmen engaged in discussions focused on enhancing business relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation in Armenia. The French-Armenian delegation comprised Martine Vassal, President of Aix-Marseille-Provence Metropolis of France, Didier Parakian, former Deputy Mayor of Marseille, and other notable figures.
Artyom Khachatryan, co-founder and co-chairman of Galaxy Group of Companies, presented the investment programs and business initiatives undertaken by the group, which sparked a professional discussion thereafter.
"The enhancement of Armenian-French business ties holds significant importance for us. We have a notable example of Armenian-French business collaboration exemplified by PAUL café, which has been operational in Armenia for two years. Founded in France in 1889, PAUL has earned a place among the favorites of our compatriots," stated Artyom Khachatryan, co-founder and co-chairman of Galaxy Group of Companies.
The business breakfast took place at the newly inaugurated Courtyard by Marriott Yerevan hotel complex.
Galaxy Group of Companies, established in 1999, consistently hosts breakfast meetings with the business community to discuss new projects and foster community development.