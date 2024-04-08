Ucom continues network modernization in regions of Armenia

Ucom continues network modernization in regions of ArmeniaSupport A1+!
From April 9th to April 10th, Ucom will implement another network upgrade in Yerevan and in certain regions.
During this year Ucom is planning on implementing extensive regional network modernization in order to increase the quality of services provided to subscribers.
On April 9th, an older Mobile Switching Subsystem will be replaced with a new one, potentially causing communication disruptions for subscribers in Syunik, Vayots Dzor regions, and partially in Ararat and Armavir regions, particularly concerning direct voice calls.
On April 10th, due to the same maintenance activity, subscribers in Yerevan may also experience similar disruptions.
The migration will be organized during nighttime to minimize inconvenience to customers; however, voice services may still be affected during the day.
We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and assure customers that they will be notified beforehand about future upgrades.