S&P Upgrades Ameriabank to 'BB-', Outlook Stable

S&P Upgrades Ameriabank to 'BB-', Outlook StableSupport A1+!
S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Ameriabank CJSC to 'BB-', outlook stable. The upgrade follows a similar action on Armenia. The ratings on Ameriabank are no longer constrained by the sovereign's creditworthiness and are now commensurate with its standalone credit profile of 'bb-'.
In S&P’s view, Ameriabank is well positioned to retain its leading market position in Armenia (it is the largest domestic lending institution with a market share of about 19% of loans at June 30, 2023), leveraging on its digital channels and diversifying further into the retail and small and midsize enterprise segments. S&P also expects Ameriabank to retain adequate capital adequacy in upcoming years, supported by strong internal capital generation.
The stable outlook reflects S&P’s view that over the next 12-18 months Ameriabank will maintain its leading positions in the Armenian banking sector and manage its expected strong lending growth while maintaining stable capital buffers.
About Ameriabank
Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.
Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.
As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.
Ameriabank is supervised by the Central Bank of RA.