A A
On the occasion of June 1st Karen Vardanyan provided 115 million drams to the parentless children of Yerevan. (video)Support A1+!
There are 461 beneficiary families registered in Yerevan, having orphans under the age of 18.
On the occasion of June 1, The International Day for Protection of Children benefactor Karen Vardanyan donated the financial support of 250,000 drams to all the families registered in the capital city and having the orphans.
The total budget of the program amounted to 115 million drams